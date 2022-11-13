DNB Markets Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to “Buy”

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 639.00 to 610.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.75.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SalMar ASA stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

