DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,857. The company has a market cap of $802.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DocGo by 226.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DocGo in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

