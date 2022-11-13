Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.
Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 137.58%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
