Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 137.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.