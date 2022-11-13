Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,358. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

