Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $32.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.
Doximity Stock Up 32.7 %
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $76.87.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
