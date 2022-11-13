DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 949.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

