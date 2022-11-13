Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $71,587.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

