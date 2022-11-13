Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.1 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,888. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.