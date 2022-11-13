DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

