E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EICCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of EICCF opened at 3.35 on Wednesday. E Automotive has a one year low of 3.27 and a one year high of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.30.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

