E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EINC. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.44.

E Automotive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$202.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.06. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$21.00.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

