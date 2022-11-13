Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Generac worth $83,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.