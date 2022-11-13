Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $106,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,234,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,241,000 after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 3.0 %

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

HZNP stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

