Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $92,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $132.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

