Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,829 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Eastman Chemical worth $88,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 82.1% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

About Eastman Chemical

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

