Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,943 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $176,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 33.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $297.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $313.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

