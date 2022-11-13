Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,267 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Molina Healthcare worth $129,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MOH stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
