Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,844 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,844 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $124,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $249.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

