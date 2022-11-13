Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of EFBI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
