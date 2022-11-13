East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after acquiring an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after acquiring an additional 443,457 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,004,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 581,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 190,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,372. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

