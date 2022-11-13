Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

