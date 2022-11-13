Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.
EPC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
