Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 468,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

