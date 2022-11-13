Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
ELEEF stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Fleet Management (ELEEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.