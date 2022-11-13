Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

ELEEF stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

