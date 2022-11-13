Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in October

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Price Performance

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.26. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

