Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

