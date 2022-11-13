Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $64.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 483,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

