Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

