Energi Market Cap Hits $9.65 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $197,303.47 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023977 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,459,044 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

