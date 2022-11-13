Enghouse Systems Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of ENGH opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.85.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.10.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.