Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Financial Comparison

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Enovis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Intuitive Surgical 0 6 13 0 2.68

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus target price of $257.78, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Enovis has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovis and Intuitive Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.78 $71.66 million $0.48 116.17 Intuitive Surgical $5.71 billion 16.41 $1.70 billion $3.79 69.94

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Enovis. Intuitive Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% Intuitive Surgical 22.52% 11.54% 10.17%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Enovis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing unified and connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.