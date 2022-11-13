Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Enstar Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.
Enstar Group Company Profile
