Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSCP remained flat at $17.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

