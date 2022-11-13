EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $46,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $147.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

