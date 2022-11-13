Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0 %
EOSE opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
