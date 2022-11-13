Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0 %

EOSE opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 106.4% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.