Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Ero Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.30.

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.04 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$24.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

