ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 352,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

