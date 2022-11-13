Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESCA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

