ESG Planning Acquires 199 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ESG Planning increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.47. 2,717,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average is $165.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

