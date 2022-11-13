ESG Planning Buys 7,465 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ESG Planning lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 0.9% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

ARKK stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,346,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178,811. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $119.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

