ESG Planning Has $528,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ESG Planning increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. ESG Planning’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.3 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.22. 3,516,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,088. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $243.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.