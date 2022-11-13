ESG Planning Purchases 278 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ESG Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter.

VDC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 122,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,196. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

