Ethernity Chain Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00011016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $115,338.94 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

