European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.95 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.06. The stock has a market cap of C$279.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

