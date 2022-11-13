EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVCM. Raymond James cut their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 13.29.

Shares of EVCM opened at 6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 6.01 and a fifty-two week high of 20.44.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

