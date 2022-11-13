Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0021

Everdome (DOME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.