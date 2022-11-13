Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $78.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

