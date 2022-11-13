Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($16.80) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($16.50) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($18.80) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

EVK opened at €19.46 ($19.46) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

