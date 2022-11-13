Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Exagen

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

