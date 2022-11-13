Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $113.95. 20,518,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,787,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

