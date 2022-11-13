Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $695.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $545.00 to $695.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FICO. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.26. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $623.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

